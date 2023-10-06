Tyrone singer-songwriter Doyle Mills to play at Omagh Library

TALENTED guitarist, singer and songwriter, Doyle Mills, will be playing a blend of his songs along with familiar favourites from the 60s, 70s and 80s at Omagh Library later this month.

Doyle is a well-known Omagh musician who has played in a number of local bands and graced pubs, bars, shops and cafes throughout the town countless times.

Over the last number of years, his primary focus has been on creating, refining and perfecting his own solo music.

Advertisement

The Omagh musician – who is also one of the two lead guitarists with local band, Stone Resistance – will also, of course, be tipping his preverbal hat towards some of his favourite musicians and songwriters during the gig, such as Bob Dylan; John Martyn; Neil Young; Counting Crows, and others during the highly-anticipated performance.

What’s more, Doyle will further perform original material from his back catalogue, including songs from his 2019 album, titled ‘Wordless’, and his more recent second release, ‘Two Mile Radius’, which are both on sale at Boneyard Records in Omagh and KB Music in Enniskillen.

He describes his show as ‘focusing on chilled-out music with which you can enjoy a coffee and a book in relaxed surroundings’. Attendance for the show in Omagh Library on October 21 is free and everyone is invited to come along and enjoy.

Speaking to the UH Doyle said, “Everyone is welcome to come along to the Omagh Library for a relaxing afternoon of great music.

“And of course, I’ll have a few copies of ‘Two Mile Radius’ stashed in my guitar case for purchase… All you have to do is ask!”

‘Two Mile Radius’ is now on sale at Boneyard Records, and it is hoped it will be available in other outlets soon. It can also be purchased directly from Doyle. visit Doyle Mill’s Facebook page for a taster of songs from the album.