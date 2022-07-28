Tyrone’s Fra Fee lands new role with Oscar winner Coleman

A TALENTED Tyrone actor has landed another major role alongside an Oscar-winning star in the Christmas classic Scrooge: A Christmas Carol.

Fra Fee from Killyman near Dungannon, will be voicing the part of Harry Huffam for a new animated adaptation on Netflix which will also feature Luke Evans as Scrooge, Olivia Colman as the ghost of Christmas Past, Jessie Buckley as Isabel Fezziwig, and Jonathan Pryce as Jacob Marley.

The 35-year-old star has starred in a number of major productions over recent years, including the Disney and Marvel series Hawkeye as Kazi as well as replacing Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee in a production of Cabaret in the West End.

Earlier this year, Mr Fee expressed his delight with the new Pride parade being held in Tyrone and spoke of his experiences growing up as a gay person.

“A Pride festival in County Tyrone took place last year… The idea of that happening when I was a teenager was unbelievably unfathomable, and would have made such a difference. I can’t remember any positive or relatable role models I could look up to in the media.

“So if I was a kid and read in the papers that there was a Pride festival taking place in my county, in my home I would have thought, well maybe I’m ok. Maybe I am not so different from anyone else.”