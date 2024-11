Fancy bringing a little extra skill to the kitchen this festive season?

Tyrone-based BBC Farm to Feast Season two winner Ricky Robinson is set to spread Christmas cheer throughout the local area with a series of interactive festive cooking events.

The local home cook will host multiple cook-along sessions across various community venues, including Mountfield Community Centre, An Creagan, and the Patrician Hall in Carrickmore.

Participants will work in pairs to create a complete festive meal, including a main course, side dish, and dessert, all kick-started with a seasonal cocktail.

“I’m excited to share my passion for cooking with our local community,” said Ricky.

“These events are designed to be fun, interactive, and perfect for getting into the festive spirit.”

These events have been met with great demand, with over half of them having sold out already.

Tickets are still remaining for selected dates, however, including Saturday November 30 at Mountfield Community Centre, Thursday, December 5 at An Creagan, and Monday, December 16 at the Patrician Hall.

Don’t miss your opportunity to cook with Ricky.

As a self-taught home cook, Ricky won BBC’s Farm to Feast Season 2 which was judged by Michelin-starred chef Danni Barry and food critic Joris Minne.

Since then, he has enjoyed sharing his love of cooking through demonstrations including the Omagh Eats food festival and online cookery session for Libraries NI.

His straight forward, accessible recipes have been featured in national newspapers and he has had the pleasure of sharing a demonstration stage with chef Paula McIntyre.

If you would like to find out more about Ricky and his recipes, you can read about his recipes on his website www.tantrumsandsaucepans.com.

He also shares his creations on Instagram under the same name.

For more information on Ricky’s upcoming cook-along events, please visit www.tantrumsandsaucepans.com/events