Ulster Orchestra bring sounds of music and movies to Dungannon

From the silver screen right to the convenience of your own back garden, the Ulster Orchestra are preparing for a special movie-themed performance in Dungannon later this month.

On August 20 from 3pm, music of all of your favourite films, including, ‘Lord of the Rings’, ‘Star Wars’, ‘Harry Potter’, ‘The Incredibles’, and much more, will fill the walls of the Hill of the O’Neill.

The orchestra will also take you on a whirl around Europe, with some toe-tapping dance music, inspired by folk music from Hungary and Czechia.

With Dublin-born conducter, David Brophy, at the helm, this performance will feature Ulster Orchestra associate leader, Ioana Petchu-Colan, and principal horn, Paul Klein, and promises to be an uplifting concert that will make for a perfect family afternoon.

Founded in 1966, the Ulster Orchestra has been at the forefront of musical life in the North, and its full-time musicians form the region’s only professional symphony orchestra.

With a mission to enrich the lives of people living in the North, those visiting, and those who encounter it through international touring and regular radio and TV broadcasts with both BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Radio 3, the orchestra strives for excellence in all it undertakes, be it regular concert performances, learning and community engagement programmes, or creative collaborations across the arts.

A new initiative for the orchestra, ‘Ulster Orchestra On Your Doorstep’,was founded in the 2016/17 season, and it sees the orchestra play in as diverse a range of venues as possible across Northern Ireland; sending everything from small ensembles and chamber music concerts, right up to the full symphony orchestra, far and wide across the region.

Tickets to this special Dungannon performance are £18, and can be booked now, via ‘www.hilloftheoneill.com’.