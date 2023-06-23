Ultimate Bubble Show coming to the Alley Theatre

Don’t miss the chance to join international ‘Bubbleologists’ and World Record holders Iain and Ray as they bring the ‘The Ultimate Bubble Show’ to the Alley Theatre on Sunday (June 25).

The Ultimate Bubble Show is a joyful romp and artistic treat for all the family with International Bubbleologists and Guinness World Record Holders. See exciting stunts, amazing magic and spectacular bubble displays and experience the very best in soap bubble entertainment as Iain and Ray begin their quest to discover the ultimate square bubble.

The show is full of surprises, audience participation and games with a splash of science suitable for children and adults of all ages with a sense of fun.

This is an event you will remember and talk about for years as these are not ordinary bubbles; they’re MASSIVE bubbles, FIRE bubbles, EXPLODING bubbles, STEAM bubbles, COLOURFUL bubbles, MICRO bubbles, PING PONG bubbles, FAIRGROUND bubbles, SPACE bubbles, SNOW bubbles, SNAKE bubbles and even TASTY bubbles.

Then there are not one but two beds of nails, swords, whips and an extreme sponsored walk amongst other anti-bubble obstacles to overcome as we try to find The Ultimate Bubble.

Ray Bubbles, the mastermind behind Paris Bubbles, is a renowned name in the world of bubble artistry, and has long been recognized for his expertise and passion in pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved with soap bubbles.

With this latest achievement, he adds yet another extraordinary accomplishment to his extensive list of bubble-related world records.

Earlier this month Ray Bubbles and Ray Jnr Broke the World Record in Leeds for Longest Soap Bubble Rally.

So come along and see Ray in action during his upcoming International Theatre Tour this year with ‘The Ultimate Bubble Show’ at the Alley Theatre on Sunday June 25 at 1.30pm.

Tickets are £6.50 available from the Alley Theatre website www.alley-theatre.com or call the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444.