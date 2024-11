A SCOTTISH accordionist who has recently celebrated great success following the release of his hit song ‘Bonnie Wee Jeannie’ is set to perform a string of dates throughout Tyrone and Fermanagh next week.

Highland-born artist Calum MacPhail will bring his energetic blend of Scottish and Irish folk musics to the North next week, starting with a show in the Auction Rooms, Moy on Sunday, November 3.

The talented Scottish man will then make his way to Omagh on Wednesday, November 6 where he will appear on BBC Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan Show as part of the ‘BBC Comes to Town’ celebrations set to take place in the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, followed by a gig in Charlie’s Bar, Enniskillen on Thursday, November 7.

His tour of the North will also see the Scottish accordionist perform in the Hatfield House in Belfast on November 5 and Brass Neck, Derry on November 6.

“I’m really looking forward to performing on BBC Radio Ulster’s live outside broadcast from Omagh and meeting Hugo – he’s some craic!” said Calum.

The Scottish musician has previously shared the stage with some of the biggest names on the Irish music circuit, including country music sensation Derek Ryan and Fermanagh favourites The Tumbling Paddies.

Continuing to grow his presence on social media, he has received hundreds of thousands of views from fans on TikTok and his latest single has received generous radio airplay across Ireland since its release.

His viral success continues following a spontaneous street performance of his acoustic version of ‘Home To Donegal’ that won the hearts of locals and tourists alike in Donegal Town last summer.

“We had a wee hit about with some hurleys in Letterkenny and decided to play ‘Home To Donegal’ in the square of Donegal Town,” explained the Scottish man.

“I brought the accordion with me on the trip with the off-chance we would get to play somewhere, and just decided to video a busking session on the street.

“We’ve had such a fantastic reaction online.”

Having grown up with a father who played Scottish and Irish folk tunes, Calum’s sight was always set on being a musician.

Despite his Scottish roots, Calum’s love for Irish culture is clear.

“I’ve always loved the accent, the craic, the sports and, of course, the songs.

“In fact, I probably sing more Irish folk songs than Scottish ones!”

Following the success of ‘Bonnie Wee Jeannie’, Calum will release his latest single ‘Róisín’ tomorrow (Friday) via all major streaming services.

For more information on the new song and the upcoming tour, you can follow Calum MacPhail on his social media channels or visit www.calummacphail.com