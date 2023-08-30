Walking programme introduces adventurers to magic of the mountains

THE majestic wild beauty of the rugged Sperrins mountains will soon be discovered by groups of adventurous wanderers, following the return of a popular walking programme which will begin next month.

‘Sperrins Walking’ is designed to appeal to a broad range of walkers with a penchant for beautiful landscapes, while helping to promote physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Developed and delivered by The Sperrins Parnership and outdoor experts, Far and Wild, the sprawling walks, ranging from moderate to demanding, will give participants the chance to discover the uniqueness of the Sperrins.

Beginning next month, each walk will be guided by an experienced leader, who, with every step, will help unravel the stories, history, environment and heritage of the unique landscapes.

Save the dates:

Mid Ulster: September 23 and September 24.

This will be a moderate looped walk looking at adaptive plant species in the area around Davagh Forest (8km), and two challenging looped walks, one on Slieve Gallion including a prize for the best landscape photo (12km) and exploring place names on Carntogher (12km).

Sperrins and Killeter: October 7 and October 8.

This walk features two themed moderate walks: Explore the emigration story in Castledamph and including parts of Bradkeel and the Moat (8km), and Stories from the Killeter via the causeway and Carrickaholten (9km).

Causeway Coast & Glens: October 14 and October 15.

Explore the natural and human history in the North Sperrins with two walks looking at late Bronze Age to current day heritage.

Participants can look forward to a moderate ability walk at Banagher Glen (10km), and a challenging walk to the summit of Mullaghaneaney and sister peaks (12km).

Fermanagh and Omagh: March 23 and March 24.

Four challenging walks, which explore traditional routes of travel on Mullaghcarn Ridge (12km) and over Doorish Hill linking to Meenadoan National Nature Reserve (10km).

Moderate looped walks with a foraging guide in Gortin Glen Forest Park (8km), and exploring upland geo-ecology between Lough Bradan to Sloughan Glen (8-9km).

Traverse across the Sperrins

Ciara Toner of The Sperrins Partnership says the walks ‘have so much to offer those seeking adventure while exploring history in the beautiful wild and unspoilt landscape’.

“Sperrins Walking encourages everyone to get out and get active, while offering participants the opportunity to celebrate the beauty of one of the most spectacular and undiscovered locations in Ireland,” she said. “The knowledgeable walk leaders will reveal points of interest and facts that will leave participants better informed about the natural, cultural and built heritage of this beautiful region.”

The Sperrins Partnership Project is a cross council lead project with the aim to preserve, enhance and manage the natural, built and cultural heritage of the Sperrins region. Key partners are: Causeway Coast & Glens Borough Council, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Mid Ulster District Council.

Meanwhile, Far and Wild runs bespoke adventures in the North West of Ireland.

With friends and loved ones, the friendly guides will help you discover the true heart of nature.

l For more information, and to book your place, please visit: www.sperrinspartnershipproject.com/sperrins-walking