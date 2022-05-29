Wall talking with Shirley

Talking to walls – like Shirley Valentine – was not too uncommon for some us, as the cracks appeared during the lockdowns of the last two years.

Thankfully with some semblance of normality restored, we can sit back and enjoy an evening of laughter and triumph, as Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character Shirley Valentine, which comes to the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown next month.

It’s a classic story familiar to many, but may also be an undiscovered gem for others.

Trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life, Shirley wonders when she lost her hopeful, youthful self. With no support from her demanding husband, snooty neighbour, or self-absorbed teens, Shirley resorts to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.

So, when a divorced friend asks Shirley to go on a vacation to Greece, she bravely gathers what remains of her dignity and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.

Shirley with ever-opening eyes, begins to see the world–and herself–in a different light… but will she ever go back to being “St Joan of the fitted units”?.

In an interview earlier this year, after the show had packed out the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin, actress Norma Sheahan spoke of her excitement at taking on the lead role.

“When we did the initial run there in October 2021 it was one of my lifetime highs, the enormity of the role nearly blew my brain, and we pretty much sold out! Willy Russell is a genius, but I told him I effing hated him while I was trying to learn the bloody lines,” said Norma.

“You can’t cut a word out of it because it’s a piece of art. It won Tony awards even before he made it into a film.

“And even though it’s set years ago it still resonates with audiences from age 9 to 90. Many coming back two and three times with their mother, daughter, partner, buddy….

“We’ve all been locked down, talking to the wall, for two years now, and like Shirley we need to find that spark again. Get out and have fun!

“She says that some of us die long before we’re dead, and what kills us is the terrible weight of all the unused life we carry around with us. The wasted hopes and dreams.”

Norma added, “She also says that she won’t go down in history, but she’s alive in the time she’s living in. I love Shirley, even if I’m not planning on escaping to Greece just yet!”

Willy Russell’s Shirley Valentine will take to the stage of the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown on Saturday, June 19 at 8pm. For ticket information visit www.burnavon.com