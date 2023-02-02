When Tommy met Sheree

A SRI Lankan-born woman, who was raised by adoptive parents in Coalisland, was a guest on one of Ireland’s most popular TV chat shows at the weekend.

Sheree Atcheson spoke with the famous comedian, Tommy Tiernan, on his eponymous RTÉ show about her inspiring career, and the struggles she faced growing up regarding bullying and racism.

Listed as one of the UK’s top most influential women in tech, and an international multi-award winner for her services to diversity and inclusion in industry, Sheree is a global diversity, equity and inclusion leader, a published author, a keynote speaker and global ambassador for ‘Women Who Code’.

Advertisement

The inspiring Coalisland-raised woman told Tiernan, “I grew up on free school meals, so things weren’t easy; but there was that access to opportunity that I had, that I would not have had had I been in Sri Lanka.”

Sheree also discussed growing up in Coalisland, in a place where ‘nobody looked like’ her, to which Tiernan joked, “They certainly sound like you, though!”

Speaking to the Herald, following her appearance on the popular chat show, Sheree explained, “I was bullied, both in school and at home, and that made for a complicated and difficult childhood – if you could even call it that, really.

“I had to grow up much quicker at a young age because of various traumatic things that happened to us, and my family.”

Another topic of her chat with Tiernan focused on an international news story in Sri Lanka, which lead to Sheree being reunited with her biological mother in 2017.

frustration

She spoke of her frustration and anger after the reunion was set up to take place on live television in Sri Lanka, despite the fact she had requested a private meeting.

Advertisement

Having been described as a ‘household name’ in the country she was born, Sheree explained to the Herald, “The news story was really big when it went out all those years ago, and I spent time in Sri Lanka afterwards with a lot of different universities, communities and schools to help inspire more young people in tech.

“I have no idea if people still know me now, but I’m all good with that.”

Unfortunately, Sheree has had to since cut ties with her biological family, having explained to Tiernan that there were too many issues relating to translators and lies being told.

Sheree is currently living in Kent with her husband, Sean – a Ballygawley native – and their pup, Josie, and is preparing for the release of her next book in April, saying she is ‘super-excited to share more about that soon’.

Her first book, ‘Demanding More’, is described as ‘the book to read to understand diversity and inclusion’.

Looking ahead to the future, Sheree wants to maintain a healthy balance of life and work, and fully intends to ‘always push the boundaries’, as she excels further in her career and personal life.