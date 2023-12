‘An ode to winter’ is how McKowski has described his new instrumental album, which promises to fill your Christmas with alternative, atmospheric sounds to warm your soul.

Titled ‘Winter Guitar Hymnals From The Boneyard’, McKowski (the solo alias of Omagh musician, Mark McCausland) has surprised fans with the new album of melodic, melancholic festive classics and original compositions, with a pinch of Christmas magic.

The album is preceded by two singles, an original composition called ‘Laura’s Theme’, plus ‘Christmas Medley’, an atmospheric instrumental that borrows from Mendelssohn and other traditional pieces.

Other tracks include spacious renditions of traditional hymns such as ‘Auld Lang Syne’, ‘Away In A Manger’, ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Joy To The World’.

Taking us inside his latest and mysterious winter wonderland creation, McKowski said, “As winter takes hold and darkness falls, a candle light is glowing from the shack on Boneyard Hill.

“Inside, McKowski is playing a collection of guitar hymnals to warm the soul.

“Recorded in a single night, these songs are a homage to Blind Joe Death, and a stripped back ode to winter.

“Along with solo renditions of Christmas classics, there’s a brand new composition, ‘Laura’s Theme’, a piece that was written for an upcoming movie score.

“This is an early live version of the song, with accompaniment from Laura McFadden on cello, who also lends her name to the title of the track…

“So, sit back, put another log on the fire, and let McKowski’s ‘Winter Guitar Hymnals from the Boneyard’ keep you sheltered from the cold dark nights ahead.”

‘Winter Guitar Hymnals From The Boneyard’ was mixed by St Francis Hotel, who created a pin-drop atmosphere throughout, and it was mastered by Stephen Ceresia.

The album is available now via Bandcamp, and will be available on all major streaming services from tomorrow (Friday, December 22) – just in time for Christmas.