Following the success of their debut single ‘Mariner Boy’, Tyrone based Irish folk trailblazers Wolfhound are back with their second offering ‘Oh Me Oh My (Excursion Around The Bay)’ – an instant classic that you can’t help but sing along, and stomp along with.

The new single was released on Halloween, and it is the band’s own take on the classic folk song that was originally written in the 1800s by Newfoundland singer and poet Johnny Burke.

Wolfhound frontman Pierce Whitehouse said that the idea to cover the song came around whilst the band were working on some original material.

“We were looking for ideas and a bit of inspiration when starting to work on some of our own material,” explained the singer.

“The song popped up and we all thought it was great, and we knew that we could easily put our own spin on it, so we decided to give it a go before putting out an original track.”

The group then headed into the studio to lay down the track with producer Jonathan Owens.

“The song has a great drive to it,” explained Pierce.

“It has a really punchy chorus that will automatically get stuck in your head – it’s a tune you can’t help but sing along to.

“It’s lively, traditional and has a great beat to it.”

With their second single under their belt – the first of which was released in November last year – it has been a busy year for the Tyrone band.

“It’s been a mad year altogether,” Pierce explained. “We started off in New York in March where we played four gigs in three days around the city.

“One of those gigs was in a great spot called the Dead Rabbit Bar.

“After the gig, the bar man told us that a few lads had called in for a few pints and they wanted to meet us and say hello.

“It turned out to be the lads from the Coronas, and we ended up having a great nights craic drinking and chatting away with them.”

This year also seen Wolfhound performing in the likes of Denmark, Holland and Germany.

“We did a three day festival in Germany and an Irish festival in Holland,” said Pierce.

“In Germany, we played at the Balver Höhle Irish Festival which is held in a massive cave that has been especially done up for live events.

“It was a great experience and there is one thing I can tell you – The Germans love their Irish music!”

The band certainly aren’t showing any signs of slowing down ahead of the release of the new single, and have plans to remain on the road between now and Summer 2025.

“Coming up to Christmas now, we will be heading up around Donegal for a big night in Downings Bay Hotel at the start of December which we’re really looking forward to,” said Pierce.

“Following that, we will be opening for Nathan Carter at the Armagh City Hotel in January.

“Those are set to be the two big nights over the Christmas period, but we could end up anywhere else in between.”

Looking ahead to 2025, the band are set for a busy summer as festival season comes into swing in Ireland.

“The diary is filling up rightly for the summer with mostly Irish dates,” said Pierce.

“We’re also planning a UK tour in March which we’re in the process of booking at the minute, so keep an eye out for more details on that soon.”

Wolfhounds new single ‘Oh Me Oh My (Excursion Around The Bay)’ is available now on all major streaming platforms.