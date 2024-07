It’s happened again. I’ve lost track of time.It’s slipped through my fingers like sand.I’ve just gotten my weekly reminder that today’s article is due.

It’s like an alarm clock to the brain.

How has another week gone by so rapidly?

Advertisement

And Chris has sent me his picture of our ‘freak of the week’.

Sometimes, it’s like looking in the mirror.

But what is there to scribble or write about?

What has been going on in the world of the Boneyard?

Dread and panic, mostly.

But there are daily updates on various pokers in several fires.

Many tails are being chased.

Advertisement

The lid is being screwed onto the top of many a bottle, while a few others are only just opening.

Each day is a juggle.

Some things are slowly forming into shape, some more complete than others.

Pretty soon, there’ll be a movie for everyone to watch, and I can finally walk away from that tornado.

And some seeds that were planted are beginning to sprout for a new venture; this one to be found in the horror section of the video shop in the not-so-distant future.

In the midst of this hurricane, I am releasing another new album; this one being a collaboration with Nick Power, better known as a member of The Coral.

We have titled it ‘THROAT’, for no good reason.

The first single releases next week, and competes with Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ for holding the record of the longest single of all time, clocking in at almost eight minutes.

Although it is, undoubtedly, less catchy.

The vocals (by Nick) are sung into a 1980s cassette dictaphone, and don’t enter the song until four minutes in.

The music was recorded by me in Boneyard studio, using only instruments that I cannot play.

The musical saw, some woodwind, jungle percussion, a zither, a moog synthesiser, and a broken viola.

You will notice there is no guitar in the track.

In fact, throughout the album, guitar is used very minimally, and as a background texture.

Listener, be warned: This is far from ‘Top of the Pops’ material.

It won’t be on your radio playlists.

It speaks from-and-to the unknown.

Some would call this career suicide, but in order for that, one must first have a career.

And to my surprise, those who have had a sneak preview listen have actually loved it.

I’ve witnessed people go into a zombie-like trance while it plays.

These are people whose opinions I trust.

Freaks like me and Nick.

Weirdos.

Crumbs of society.

Deadbeats.

The song comes accompanied by its very own mini mysterious horror movie, shot by two horror movie fanatics in Wisconsin.

Look out for it wherever you get your music from.

It is unleashed next week (July 17), with the album coming in September… But take heed…

Once you hear it, there is no going back.

You have been warned.