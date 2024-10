A YOUNG performer will take to the grand stage of the Opera House in Belfast, in what will be one of her most prestigious roles to date.

Alex Rushe, aged 15, who is a student at Sacred Heart College in Omagh, was selected to play the role of ‘Granny’ in The Addams Family Young.

The Year 12 student shared with the UlsterHerald a glimpse into where her acting journey began.

“I’ve been doing drama since I was three-years-old with Much Ado Stage School, Castlederg – they raised me – so it all began from a really young age,” said the Drumquin performer.

“My parents got me into acting at the beginning, and when I was whittling down my after-school activities, drama was the one thing which remained constant in my life.

“I have always been really extroverted and confident, and acting has been something I have always wanted to do.”

Alex started with Grand Opera House Youth Production around 2022, where she took part in their their summer youth productions, including ‘Oliver’.

And just last month, Alex’s dad got a message to ask if she was available to travel to Belfast and audition for ‘The Addams Family’, to which Alex replied ‘why not?’

“I travelled up, and later got a call back for the role of the ‘granny’, which went really well.

“I was then offered the role, which I’m really happy about,” beamed Alex, who is a former pupil of St Patrick’s PS, Castlederg.

“I’m so excited to do it, and I feel like I can play this part really well.

“I’m just really excited.”

Rehearsals for the show will kick off in a few weeks’ time, and will take the form of a week-and-a-half intensive programme.

“I know most of the people who are doing it already, so it’s a familiar cast, and I’m just so excited to get to work with those people and get to play this brilliant part,” Alex continued.

“I have done lots of brilliant stuff with Much Ado, but this production is definitely my biggest to-date.

“I’m really excited now, but I’ll have to see.

“I don’t really find the nerves until around five minutes before I go on stage, so I’ll see how I’m feeling then.”

AMBITIONS

Alex concluded by outlining her aspirations for the show, and indeed her future in performing arts.

“I’m hoping to be a part of their summer production but mostly, for now, I just hope this show goes well,” stated Alex.

“We have a really hard-working and dedicated cast, so I’m hoping we can pull it all together in a week-and-a-half.

“I want to just keep going up the ladder, in a sense.

“I want to continue getting better parts and improving.”