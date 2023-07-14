Ireland’s newest country-pop duo, ‘KIRWAN’, released their second single ahead of their eagerly anticipated self-titled debut album.

Having married in January 2020, the husband and wife duo, comprised of Omagh’s Colm Kirwan and Caitriona of Co Down, have been described as two of Ireland’s most exciting and prosperous upcoming singer-songwriters.

Their deeply-intimate new single, titled, ‘Your Heart Is My Home’, written and performed by Caitriona Kirwan, tells the story of how she first fell in love with her husband Colm – son of the famous Dominic Kirwan – as he performed on stage in the USA.

Advertisement

Though, ironically, they are both from the North, it was in the legendary music city of Tennessee where they met and fell in love – and it is now the place they are currently based, too.

Colm is a prominent name in the country music scene, having previously performed as a member of Don Williams’ band, while Caitriona is a highly established pop singer, performing under the name ‘Triona’ who, in 2014, won the Cel Fay award for ‘Songwriter of the Year’, and the Panart’s ‘Young Singer-Songwriter of the Year’ in 2016.

When marriage between the two love birds was on the horizon, they decided to combine their talents and musical styles and creatively began working as a country-pop duo.

Collectively, they have performed or worked with artists such as Don Williams, Van Morrison, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Daniel O Donnell, Joey and Rory, George Jones, Ray Price, Collin Raye, Joan Armatrading, Westlife’s Brian McFadden, Nathan Carter while also collaborating and writing songs with some of the biggest hit songwriters in Ireland and Nashville’s song writing community.

The theme of their latest single describes the pain and struggle of being torn between commitments, family and home in Ireland, and their new adventure of love, destiny and dreams in the USA.

“Writing this song gave me so much clarity and actually helped me process my emotions,” Caitriona described.

“In the very early stages of our long distance relationship, it made me realise that wherever Colm is, that is where my home is.

Advertisement

“His heart is my home.”

The pair’s first single, ‘Cool’, was released last year to rave reviews, and is currently available on all major streaming platforms.

Describing the process of penning their first song together, Caitriona said that she and the Omagh native ‘worked well as a team’.

“It’s weird and hard to explain our first co-write, and every one since,” she reflected.

“We simply connected as artists and writers.

“It’s like it was easier than normal together.

“You could say that it felt like it was meant to be.”

You can find out more about the loved-up songbirds by visiting their official website, ‘www.kirwantheband.com’.