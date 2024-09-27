A dog’s a dog, unless he’s a Waffle

Apparently, some three-quarters of dog owners fail to recognise early warning signs, red flags which could eventually work as a precursor to someone being bitten on their rear-end.

According to Dogs Trust and its National Dog Survey – which provides insights into over 400,000 of the country’s dogs and their owners – a whopping 76 per-cent of owners are unable to correctly read dog body language, thus misunderstanding the subtle signs that their pets are stressed or worried. Moreover, as most acts of dog aggression, including bites, happen when dogs feel worried, scared or stressed, Dogs Trust believes many dog-related incidents could be prevented if owners could spot the early warning signs before the situation escalates. These signs include subtle changes in body language, such as ears going back, tension in the body, or a tail tucked under.

One common misconception, according to the trust, is that a dog rolling over when approached means they want a belly rub. Deceptively, this could also mean that a dog is feeling uncomfortable and needs space.

What does it mean, I wonder, when your dog chews up a hairbrush and eats all the hairs from said brush and then bokes up a bolus of half-digested hair and then lies down and rolls around in it? Does that mean he’s feeling uncomfortable? Or does he need help?

While I fully appreciate what Dogs Trust is saying in this instance (the organisation also runs dog school classes across the country), maybe we should just stop allowing unsuitable people from becoming canine custodians. Wouldn’t that solve any biting-related issues in one fell swoop? In general terms, Waffle is as biddable as the day is long and has never bared his teeth in anger, never mind actually bitten anyone. He certainly suffers from all the other emotions that other dogs suffer from, in terms of feeling uncomfortable and worried and scared and stressed and yet, there is never any negative biting behaviour. Is it his breed? Is it way he was reared? Is it fact that he’s a bit of a softie?

However…

Despite Waffle’s patience with children of any size and the way he always wants to make friends with everyone he meets, I would never leave him alone with a new child who came into the house. You could bet a week’s wages on the fact that he’ll be the most gracious host at all times but at the same time, he’s just a dog and thus exists outside the sphere of general human etiquette and that means I can never be 100 per-cent sure he won’t crack.

Maybe I wouldn’t be so cocksure of my dog’s place in my world if that dog was an Alsatian or an XL Bully. Maybe I’ve been lulled into a false sense of canine security because Waffle is so unerringly good humoured and playful. Or maybe Waffle is so unerringly good humoured and playful because he isn’t tortured to play all the time and by and large he is given lots of Waffle time to sniff about and scratch around as much as he likes.

I wouldn’t contend to be any sort of expert when it comes to being a dog owner but I feel that common sense should be a vital spanner in any owner’s toolbox.

For example, if Waffle was a Rottweiler (a breed which is big and strong and territorial and wilful and can even try to assert their dominance if the owner is not assertive), would he be as biddable as Waffle the Cockachon? Maybe not. But then maybe Waffle the Rottweiler wouldn’t make a great pet for a first-time owner or someone who isn’t overly assertive. Common sense!

I know a man who has an inherent gift for dealing with dogs. He has a natural affinity with animals in general and as such, the ‘training’ element of his relationship with the dogs happens without any real effort. His previous canine charges have all been obedient and respectful and a joy to be around.

However…

Despite his inherent gift, this man also knows that dogs are still animals and as such, cannot be fully trusted. He knows this because he has narrowly avoided being bitten in the past.

The moral of this story?

Have a bit of sense and get the right dog for you. And remember: A dog is a dog – unless he’s a Waffle.