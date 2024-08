A Newtownstewart native’s love for the small things in life is reflected in her beautiful, colourful paintings created using a blend of vivid oils, textured acrylics and watercolours to create a magical, ethereal feel.

Artist Sarah Kilfedder, who is now living in Omagh with her husband, Ashley, told the Tyrone Herald this week that creating art is something that she finds relaxing, cathartic and good for her mental health.

Advertisement

And indeed, when the chaos of life comes raining down unexpectedly, the 41-year-old can be found with a paintbrush in-hand, working away under the curious watch of her beloved son, Theo.

“I’ve always loved art,” explained Sarah. “From focusing on fashion and stitched textiles to print and painting, I’ve definitely taken the craft in different directions over the years.

“And I’ve worked with all sorts of mediums, too,” she added. “From oils, acrylic and watercolours, I think I’ve loved all the mediums at different times. But what I use really depends on the size of piece I wish to create, as well as the type of work I’m creating.

“However, I’ve moved to a smaller scale in a lot of my new pieces as I now create art from home,” she added.

After Sarah completed her Fine Art degree, she began displaying her work in different exhibitions, as well as having work published online and showcased in galleries.

Sarah’s last exhibition, ‘The Search for Light in Darkness’ took place at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, in April 2023. The works, created using oils on thin bed adhesive or acrylics, were inspired by her personal experience of the pandemic, lockdown, and having a baby during uncertain times, which created many worries, fears and frustration.

Advertisement

“However, during that time, I found inner resilience, hope and love for the small things in life,” she said. “That was really reflected in the series of paintings, where I used vibrant colours which contrasted the dark and the light. The aim was to produce a positive, uplifting experience.”

And what does art mean to you, Sarah?

“Creating is very therapeutic – it clears the head,” Sarah said, “I’d encourage everyone to try something creative. I also enjoy helping people with painting or drawing,” she added. “I do think it’s good for mental health and relaxation.

“Plus – it’s a joyful past-time with our son, Theo, who is four-years-old, and who loves to get messy!”