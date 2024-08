Later this year adventurers from across Ireland will converge on the Mourne Mountains to participate in the 7 Peaks Challenge, a grueling trek across seven of the highest peaks in the region.

Organised by Action Cancer, this annual event aims to raise crucial funds for those affected by cancer throughout Northern Ireland.

Action Cancer Treks and Activities executive, Kate McCormack, explained, “We are delighted to be holding this event for the fifth year running. Last year’s event raised an amazing £65,000, which was monumental in supporting people across Northern Ireland affected by cancer. In 2024, we are looking for local adventurers to become part of Team Action Cancer and join us on this amazing challenge.

“We work with expert mountain guides who will lead the challenge, ensuring everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience. Participants will need to be in good health and train ahead of the challenge, and with summer in full swing, it’s time to get outdoors and take advantage of the beautiful nature trails and mountains.”

During the 15-hour hike participants will trek each of the seven highest peaks in the Mournes: Slieve Binnian, Slieve Meelbeg, Slieve Meelmore, Slieve Bearnagh, Slieve Commedagh, Slieve Donard and Slieve Lamagan.

Action Cancer is asking each participant to pay a registration fee of £60 and raise £300 in sponsorship, which will fund Action Cancer’s range of cancer prevention, detection and support services. These include a newly launched skin cancer detection service, as well as breast screening, counselling, complementary therapies, and health improvement services. The charity does not receive regular government funding and relies on support from the general public and local business community to fund these services.

Register online for the 7 Peaks Challenge at www.actioncancer.org or email Kate McComack kmccormack@actioncancer.org or call 028 9080 3349 for more information. Closing date for final registrations is Wednesday September 11. Action Cancer ask that participants ensure they have appropriate training and a good level of fitness before taking part in this challenge.

l For more information on Action Cancer services visit www.actioncancer.org