“DON’T be afraid to venture into it and pursue your passion,” advises Clodagh Greene, a 22-year-old emerging star from Tyrone who recently graduated from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Originally from Aghyaran, 22-year-old Clodagh this week said that her move to study in London proved to be one of the best decisions she has ever made.

As part of her course, Trinity Laban offered Clodagh endless opportunities to thrive within the arts scene and she recently enjoyed playing Rory in ‘BARE’ at The London Palladium and is currently in rehearsals for ‘Carousel’ with Lambert Jackson Productions to be performed in the Royal Festival Hall this month.

Advertisement

“Those experiences have been absolutely priceless to me and I cannot wait to partake in another production in a couple of weeks with them,” Clodagh remarked.

Clodagh’s passion for performing began at a young age, nurtured within the walls of Sacred Heart College in Omagh and further developed through her involvement with Much Ado Stage School in Castlederg.

“I always knew performing was something I wanted to pursue and although I have been singing from as long as I can remember, as soon as I got a taste of it from a musical theatre perspective, I never looked back,” she said.

‘ALWAYS LOVED SINGING’

“I was about seven when I joined Much Ado Stage School, based in Castlederg.

“I’ve always loved to sing, but Rois Kelly-Lynch picked me out and encouraged me to be a part of St Cairealls’ ‘Joseph and his Technicolour Dreamcoat’ and I then continued my training at Much Ado after this experience.”

Clodagh continued with drama, singing lessons and local musicals, and once she had completed her DipLCM in Musical Theatre, and finished education, there was only one road she wanted to take.

Advertisement

“Once I completed education at home, I knew that if I wanted to pursue theatre, I wanted to be in London to do it,” she continued.

“I am so lucky that I then got into my dream drama school – it was a no brainer where I would be in September once I received my offer.”

LONDON

“My experience in drama school has been incredible – it really has been the best three years of my life,” she said. “It’s been amazing meeting people who are so like-minded to me and I’ve met some of the best people in my life here.

“The training I have received has also been top notch and I feel so well-equipped to enter the industry now and begin my career properly.”

Looking toward the future, Clodagh shared, “My plans after training include staying in London to continue pursuing and making a career in the arts for myself.

“I would also love to go into acting for screen at some point in my career.

“There are so many things I want to do. There’s no end destination really; I just feel incredibly lucky to say I’m able to do something I have so much passion for as a job”

“If you are someone who has a love for performing and the arts – don’t be afraid to venture into it and pursue.

“There is so much joy to be had through acting and theatre – and it is possible, no matter where you come from.”