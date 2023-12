FAMILY mysteries and the paranormal are the basis of a new book penned by a talented young Sion Mills author.

Written by Alex Carlin-Shannon, ‘Family Secrets’ is full of intrigue, and tells the story of a young woman, named Katherine, who goes off to college and begins to hear the paranormal voice of what claims to be her long-deceased sister… but Katherine has always been an only child.

From there, her family’s web of lies and secrets starts to unravel.

Along the way, Katherine makes friends who are keen to help her on her journey of discovery. A fun mystery, packed with twists, the work also boasts turns that readers won’t see coming.

Originally from Monaghan but now living in Sion Mills, Alex has only recently turned 20. However, she started writing the book in her early teens, finding herself deeply-motivated by her love of reading and writing.

She said that the ‘world created by great literature has often been an escape from the mundane nature of everyday life’.

Speaking to the Chronicle, the young debut author spoke passionately about her love for books and reading.

“From an early age, I have always been a bit of a bookworm,” Alex said. “Writing has also been a huge passion of mine. For as long as I can remember, I have always enjoyed creating and writing stories.

“I first started writing ‘Family Secrets’ in my early teens. Even though I am only 20, the book has taken a lot of time, and I feel like I have been writing it for nearly half of my life. The book is a family mystery, full of twists and turns,” Alex continues. “It explores the idea of ‘what family is’.

“Sometimes, a person’s family can be found.” ‘Secrets long-buried are now being unravelled’… If you wish to purchase ‘Family Secrets’ by Alex C S, then please visit Amazon.co.uk. It is available in both paperback and Kindle editions.