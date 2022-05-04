Artisan market to feature finest produce from the loughshore

SOME of the stunning foods and crafts produced along the shores of Lough Neagh will go on display and sale at a special market later this month.

It is hoped that the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market which will take place at Lock Keeper’s Cottage, Toome, on Sunday, May 22 from 1pm to 5pm, will pave the way for future events to showcase local produce.

Visitors to the market, will also have the chance to take boat trips and sample the world famous eels.

Organisers say the market is the perfect opportunity to help the local food and drink sector as well as providing a great family day out.

Eimear Kearney, who is the marketing manager of Lough Neagh Partnership, said, “We are so excited to launch the first Lough Neagh Artisans Market which will showcase the vast array of high quality locally produced goods, from here on our doorstep to right across the country.

“We are looking forward to welcoming families to immerse themselves in an entertaining and fun day out while supporting the best local producers.

“We are hopeful that this pilot will become a regular feature for our artisans.”

Albert Johnston from DAERA’s NI Regional Food Programme (NIRFP) said, “I am delighted that we are able to offer support for the Lough Neagh Artisans Market this year through the NIRFP. The NIRFP is an important funding programme for our food and drink sector as it continues on the path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. This market will highlight the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced both locally and throughout Northern Ireland.”

River Bann Tours return boat trips will depart on the hour from Toome to Church Island. Bookings can be made at www.riverbanntours.co.uk and are priced at £12.50 for adults and £7.00 for children.

Lough Neagh’s Stories hour-long return boat trips will depart on the half hour from Toome Canal onto Toome Bay and are priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children. To book, please email info@loughneaghsstories.com.

The Lough Neagh Artisans Market is being hosted by Lough Neagh Partnership and is jointly funded by DAERA’s NI Regional Food Programme, Rural Development Programme and The European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Businesses wishing to trade at the market should visit https://loughneaghartisans.com/lough-neagh-artisan-market/ to reserve a place at the event.

l If you would like further information about Lough Neagh Partnership, please visit: www.loughneaghpartnership. org or follow Lough Neagh Partnership on facebook at: www.facebook.com/ loughneaghpartnership.