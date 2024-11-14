Artist and tutor, Leona Devine, opens up about her love of art

There is an old saying, “If you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life,” and this is certainly true for artist and renowned tutor, Leona Devine.

Well-known throughout Strabane and district for her work with community groups, Dunamanagh woman, Leona says that she knew from a young age that she was very artistic.

After her time at school, she choose to embrace her creativity by enrolling in a design crafts course at North West Regional College during which time she was able to experience several art mediums from jewellery making to painting. It was then that she discovered her love of ceramics.

Focus, hard work and talent enabled her to move onto University in Belfast where she gained a degree in Applied Art following which she dove straight in and started her own business. Fast forward 14 years and Leona is a well-known successful ceramic artist who travels the north west teaching art classes and inspiring others in the community.

“Once I graduated, I knew I wanted to do something with it so I thought right, I will get myself set up!” Leona remarked. “I bought myself a kiln and I had a small premises at the time; an old cottage. I’ve just recently renovated the cottage and built myself a new studio.”

The joy of bringing art to the community fuels Leona during her busiest days when she is ‘running from one thing to another’ teaching, creating pieces and running her business from her studio in Claudy.

She is a frequent visitor to Strabane where she facilitates classes run by community organisations as well as the council.

She continued, “For me personally I really enjoy working within the community; each group is so different and I get to work with a wide range of people with different abilities. For participants a lot of it is just getting out and the social aspect of it and of course anything creative is very therapeutic. Once you start you sort of get lost in it.

“Also whenever people do an art class, towards the end when they see it completed, it creates such a sense of achievement and pride for what they have done. I’m everywhere from all around Derry, Strabane, Limavady, Donegal so you will find me anywhere and each group that I work with is completely different and unique.

“Two people in particular deserve a special mention because they have done so much in bringing art classes to the Strabane community. Those are Damien Gavigan, Lisnafin Community Centre and Jean Smyth, Arts Officer Derry City and Strabane Council.”

Plenty of the entrepreneur’s time is also spent in the Craft Village in Derry. Leona is a member several craft collectives two of which are Derry Designer Makers and No 19 Craft Design. The innovative concept of artist collectives means that her time can be spent much more efficiently.

“The craft collectives give me an opportunity to exhibit my work, and you will find me absolutely everywhere I exhibit right across the country,” she said.

“With the Craft Village outlet, you pay your rent so there is no commission taken out of your sales and you work certain days in the shop so it’s great to get into the shop and meet my clients.

“It works well because if you had to run the shop by yourself you wouldn’t have the studio time. Its great to have other artists there for support and everybody brings something different to the table.”

It is because of collaborations like these that have meant the artist, whose inspiration comes from the countryside and Northern Irelands beautiful wildlife, has gained clients world-wide.

“I have clients from all over the world. Sometimes they would see the work when visiting and when they go back they get in contact with you. I find that it can be ongoing once they buy one thing they continuously stay in touch

“In fact, I sold a piece the other day to Mexico.”

She continued, “It’s amazing seeing your work being exhibited somewhere and for someone to come and request something specifically from you. It’s a real sense of achievement.

“There are loads of opportunities within the creative industry and its just a matter of hard work. You get out of it what you put into it.”