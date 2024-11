A MEMORIAL Quilt Exhibition which honours 70 victims of the Troubles will be open next month at the Sollus Centre in Bready.

The exhibition, which is being organised by South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) in conjunction with the Sollus Centre will run from December 12 – 15 and from 10am – 4pm until 8pm each day.

It will include SEFF’s newest memorial quilt which was dedicated at a special Service of dedication held in October in Down Cathedral.

SEFF’s Director Kenny Donaldson said, “SEFF are committed to supporting innocent victim/survivors of the Troubles across these islands and beyond who have been impacted by the terrorism and violence of the Troubles.

“Across the memorial quilts displayed, men, women and children from across the community and who were murdered/killed in Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and mainland Europe will be remembered.”

Mr Donaldson added, “SEFF’s doors are open and welcoming to all innocents; whether victimised by republican or loyalist terrorism or through criminal-based actions committed by members of the security forces. SEFF is not defined by constitutional politics or denominational religion – its’ our values that unite us, consistent opposition to violence.”