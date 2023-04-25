Charitable Courtney hopes to take home ‘Miss NI’ title

A KILDRESS woman who will represent the North Coast in the finals of the ‘Miss Northern Ireland’ beauty competition has vowed to use the platform to spread awareness for charities close to her heart.

Courtney Quinn, a 20-year-old student at Ulster University, hopes of a future as an educational psychologist. She plans to use the wider exposure she has gained by taking part in ‘Miss NI’ to highlight the good work of organisations as Autism NI.

“If I win, I will be working closely with the NI Hospice, although I would also like to use the platform to spread awareness for kids with autism.”

Advertisement

Despite keeping busy with her studies and balancing two jobs as a lifeguard in Cookstown Leisure Centre and receptionist in the Burnavon Theatre, Courtney still finds time to devote herself to her chosen charities.

“I have done a lot of charity work over the years, working with kids with autism and working in a special school.

“I love it and it relates a lot to what I want to do in the future.”

But Courtney’s impressive work ethic and charitable heart aren’t the only thing to define this Kildress woman. A qualified singing teacher, Courtney completed all her singing grades with Trinity College in London, and is currently working towards her piano grades with them.

She is also a keen Irish dancer and has danced in both the World and Ulster Irish Dancing Championships, having also earned the title of Ulster Schools Champion.

Ahead of the big final, Courtney explained the process that had brought her this far.

“It was my first time entering,” explains Courtney,

Advertisement

“I entered the Portstewart heat and managed to make it through to the final.

“It’s been a very busy few weeks attending different events, all while trying to keep up with charity work and studying.”

On the run-up to the prestigious crowning of ‘Miss Northern Ireland’, Courtney and her fellow finalists have been busy with ‘bootcamp days’ in Belfast’s Europa Hotel, as well as a string of fashion and talents shows in such venues as Nu Delhi Lounge in Belfast, ahead of the big finale in May.

It will take place on Friday, May 22 in the Europa Hotel in Belfast, so here’s hoping this local girl can take home the title.

Whatever the result, keep up the fantastic work, Courtney!