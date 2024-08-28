Clady author releases new book to inspire a simplified life

‘A transformative guide designed to help you navigate the complexities of modern life with clarity and purpose’ is the tag line for the latest book by Clady native and local award-winning author, Patrick Hamilton Walsh.

Titled ‘Lost & Found: Simplifying Life to Achieve Success’, Patrick’s new publication is one of his most important works yet, extolling the virtues of subjects such as faith, family and fun.

Speaking from a chic office building in downtown Stockholm, where he lives with wife, Johanna, and daughter, Elsie-Mae, Patrick outlines what his latest book is all about.

“I should say, first-of-all, that there are two reasons I write: Firstly, people keep asking me the same things on certain subjects, so that inspires me to write things down.

“And secondly, if I’m sitting on information that someone doesn’t have access to yet, then I am urged to write to share that information.

“I’ve been sitting on ‘Lost & Found’ for a couple of years, based on my own premise of the eight ‘F’s, designed to help people get a structure on their life.

“To explain it, there are four inner cores you need for a good life and four outer cores. The four inner cores have their own structure and have to be adhered to in a certain order: Faith, fitness, finance and family. As a devout Catholic, my faith is extremely important to me.

“I go to Mass every Sunday and say a Rosary every morning, which always puts me in a good mood for the rest of the day.

“People think that family should come first, and I see that rationale but, for me, you need to get things right with something bigger than yourself in order to possess a strong moral compass.

“Next up is fitness, both mental and physical.

“Thirdly, there’s finance: I need to be able to pay my bills to support my wife and child and after all that comes family.

“Why? Because if I don’t have the other three elements of the inner core right, then I can’t adequately take care of my family and a good provider for them and society.”

The outer pillars are friends, fun, forgiveness and future, he explained.

“The reason friends come before fun is because sometimes you need your friends, and vice-versa for things which are not fun, like a shoulder to cry on during rough times.

“Fun comes after, and you should strive to have fun… Just go do your thing.

“Forgiveness is a huge one: Don’t grow up being bitter and resentful because life will constantly beat you down, and you’ll beat yourself down by a refusal to move on.

“Lastly is future, as in, planning for the future, because not everything is about the here-and-now; it’s about building for the future and a better life for yourself and those around you.”

Patrick describes ‘Lost & Found’ as the perfect book for people who are a little bit lost in the world and disconnected, to help structure your life.

“There are people I see every day and this book is for them,” he said.

So, it’s a self-help book?

“Yes, I would say that’s a fair description”, Patrick admits.

“It’s literally the simplest version of one.

“In my mind the best self-help book is the Bible: That has it all.

“I look at the four core elements in my book which is proving very popular with males since its release.”

In the week since the release, Patrick says ‘Lost & Found’ has proven very popular with the American market, who are no strangers to a self-help book.

Patrick ends by hoping sales will begin to grow worldwide and that the lost will ‘find’ his new publication helpful.

l ‘Lost & Found: Simplifying Life to Achieve Success’ is available now at Amazon and is priced £8.88 for Kindle, £28.88 in hardback and £25.88 in paperback with 100 per-cent of proceeds going to charity.