Clanabogan man leading the fight to preserve Irish seas

Growing up in Clanabogan, Donal Griffin wasn’t exactly surrounded by the sea. In fact, his childhood included just the occasional trip to Donegal’s beaches or the odd holiday by the coast.

Yet today, Dr Donal Griffin is one of Ireland’s leading marine biologists, playing a crucial role in the national campaign to protect the country’s seas and marine life.

How does someone from a landlocked county develop such a passion for marine biology and conservation? For Donal, his journey to the sea started with education and hands-on experience that sparked a lifelong fascination.

Advertisement

“It wasn’t until I went to university that my interest in the sea came,” Donal explains. “It was really after I went out on boats and got to see sea life for myself up close that I fell in love with sea life and conservation.”

Donal’s interest in marine biology began at Queen’s University Belfast, where he studied for his undergraduate degree. It was during his university years that he developed a deep passion for marine ecosystems, spending time on research vessels and observing marine wildlife firsthand. The direct interaction with sea life fueled his drive to protect these fragile environments.

“It was really after I went out on boats and got to see sea life for myself up close that I fell in love with sea life and conservation. I began to focus my studies on marine wildlife policy and did a masters degree specialising in basking sharks. This has led to me becoming the campaign coordinator for the Irish Basking Shark Group. In that role, the group and myself were able to ensure a change to the law, meaning that basking sharks are now a protected wild animal under the Wildlife Act.”

After his master’s, Donal pursued a doctorate, focusing on jellyfish and their importance to marine ecosystems. His research not only highlighted the key roles jellyfish play in ocean life, but also underscored the necessity of protecting marine environments more broadly.

Leading the Charge with Fair Seas

Advertisement

Today, Donal is the marine policy officer and campaign coordinator at Fair Seas, a campaign group working to protect Ireland’s marine environments. The group’s primary goal is to have 30 percent of Irish waters designated as Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) by 2030. MPAs are sections of the sea set aside to protect habitats, species, and natural processes critical for the health of marine ecosystems. Currently, less than 10 percent of Ireland’s waters are protected, leaving a majority of marine life vulnerable.

“We have been making the case that the Marine Protected Areas Bill is essential to protect both marine life and our sea ecosystems,” Donal said. “This bill will mean that the Irish government has more legislative powers to introduce marine protected areas, which would make up 30 percent of our waters.”

Donal’s role with Fair Seas involves advocating for the bill and meeting with key political figures to push for stronger protections. He has met with both Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheál Martin to discuss the bill’s importance, as well as other prominent politicians.

This summer, Donal was also invited to a garden party hosted by President Michael D Higgins, a vocal advocate for environmental protection, as part of his work with Fair Seas. “During the summer, I was one of those invited as part of a Fair Seas Ireland group to meet him (Higgins), and he spoke fantastically about conservation.”

A Growing Movement for Change

Fair Seas’ campaign is gaining momentum, and Donal has been at the forefront of raising public awareness. He has participated in high-profile protests, including a recent demonstration at the Dáil, and has been interviewed on RTÉ and TG4 to discuss the urgent need for marine protection. In his view, protecting Ireland’s seas is not just about preserving marine life – it’s about safeguarding the planet.

“The ocean generates 50 percent of the oxygen, so preserving our seas and oceans isn’t just about preserving sea life; it is about saving all life.” Donal’s journey from landlocked Tyrone to marine conservation advocacy may seem unlikely, but it is a testament to the transformative power of education and experience. His firsthand encounters with marine life have fueled his determination to protect Ireland’s seas for future generations.

“During university, I realised how essential it is to ensure that our coast lines are protected. Currently only nine percent of Ireland’s coastlines are protected, and we cannot lose any more of our native animals.”

For a man who grew up far from the sea, Donal Griffin’s journey to becoming one of Ireland’s leading marine biologists is proof that passion and dedication can lead to transformative change.