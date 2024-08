TEN years after the release of her debut novel, ‘Dancing with Statues,’ which transported readers around the world to the heart of Strabane, local author Caroline Doherty de Novoa was this week ‘thrilled’ to announce the development of its film adaptation.

Born and raised in Strabane, Caroline has teamed up with established screenwriter Tigre Haller to bring ‘Dancing with Statues’ to life on the big screen.

Their paths crossed in an unexpected location – Bogotá, Colombia. There, a chance encounter sparked a creative partnership. Haller, an Irish-American writer, was captivated by the novel, a cross-cultural love story set against the vibrant backdrops of Ireland and Colombia, and he approached Caroline about adapting the book into a film.

Advertisement

Fast forward to today and, after two years of dedicated collaboration, the ‘Dancing with Statues’ screenplay is now ready for the next stage of its journey.

“Working together has felt very natural,” Tigre Haller enthused. “Despite our different backgrounds we share a love for intimate stories that explore the human condition across borders.”

Caroline echoed this sentiment: “Working with Tigre has been a really enriching experience. It’s truly a collaborative effort that has developed the story in exciting new directions while staying true to the emotional core of the original.”

Working across time-zones (Caroline is based in London and Haller in Colombia), the two have formed a long-distance writing partnership for the long haul.

Fresh Look

Fans of the novel will be delighted to discover a new dimension to ‘Dancing with Statues’ in its cinematic adaptation. The central love story now blossoms between two young men, one from Northern Ireland and the other from Colombia, each burdened by past traumas yet forging ahead the best way they can.

Advertisement

“Revisiting Dancing with Statues after a decade presented a unique opportunity,” explained Caroline.

“I wanted to create something fresh, not just a close retelling. Exploring a cross-cultural gay relationship within the setting of a small Northern Irish town felt like we were creating something not seen on screen before.”

Tigre added, “When Caroline first suggested that the relationship be between two men, I needed to take some time to think about it. As a gay man, I knew that it was much more than simply switching out the woman for a man. There were other dynamics to consider.”

After taking time to meditate on the thematic shift, the name of the protagonist came to Tigre and the new take on the story started to come to life.

With key scenes set in Strabane, Derry and Donegal, the film will celebrate the beauty of the north west as well as the region’s deep culture of music, poetry and dance.

The Road Ahead

Currently, Caroline and Tigre are in early talks with production companies, and they are actively seeking collaborators – producers, directors, and actors – who share their passion for the project and can bring ‘Dancing with Statues’ to life.

To generate further interest and showcase the project’s potential, the duo plans to host a streamed table read with a talented cast later this year.

With a compelling story at its heart and a talented team behind it, ‘Dancing with Statues’ is poised to make its mark on the big screen, and resonate with an international audience. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.

For more information on Caroline’s writing log onto www.carolinedohertydenovoa.com