DESTINATION: Canada

Exploring Canada in the autumn is much more than a feast of fiery colours for the eyes – it is a beautiful treat for the soul.

Amidst its wonderland of lakes, and proud mountains of magic, are forests aflame with hues of crimson, scarlet, wondrous golden hues and canopies of leafy joy.

Indeed, the fall in Canada is fondly-nicknamed ‘leaf-peeping season’, and for good reason: It is one of the best places on the planet to watch the natural world peacefully

transform into a painter’s palette. It also offers an unbeatable time to go bear spotting, as grizzlies, black bears and rare spirit bears, with their striking white fur, all like to make the most of the delicious food-stuffs that the fall has to offer, before the descent of winter – and Jack Frost.

Advertisement

The Canadian salmon runs also draws these bears out to the rivers in search of food; and what a remarkable sight it would be to spy the rare Karmode fishing for their meal in fresh waters.

One of the largest of these runs takes place on the swift and silky rivers of British Columbia, where one can spy thousands of graceful silver salmon – some reaching a mesmerising five feet in length, return to their native streams to spawn.

The effervescent Northern Lights, too, can be spied dancing quickylyacross the starry skies on clear nights. The awe-inspiring natural phenomenon features fantastical hues of ethereal electric greens, and,

sometimes, inky waves of shimmering purples, gorgeous pinks, and yellows. Another way of observing the autumn embarking on a road trip across the Niagara Boulevard, which zigzags through Ontario Scenic Highway, with lovely views of quiant little villages dotted around the Niagara River, before reaching Niagara Falls.