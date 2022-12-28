Street Style: Eoin steals the show with his smart attire

Eóin Deery

Age: 20

Hometown: Strabane

Occupation: Student

Tell me about your outfit:

Smart, as I’m going to an Interview.

Describe your style:

Unorthodox.

Who influences your style?

Mainly musicians.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Doc Martens boots.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Sentimental jewellery.

Ruth Balmer

Age: 54

Hometown: Kesh

Occupation: Administrator

Tell me about your outfit:

Cosy and warm – perfect for dog walking.

Describe your style:

Casual and comfy.

Who influences your style?

Myself.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Boots £250 – I love them.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Earrings. Love having them in.

Fiona Sproule

Age: 52

Hometown: Kesh

Occupation: Housekeeper

Tell me about your outfit:

It’s mostly from Dunnes.

Describe your style:

Casual and comfortable.

Who influences your style?

Myself – and, sometimes, my daughter.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My wedding dress.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Rings and jewellery.

Michael Mullin

Age: 25

Hometown: Douglas, Isle of Man

Occupation: Barber

Tell me about your outfit:

I’m wearing jeans, a Nike half-zip, and Nike trainers.

Describe your style:

Casual.

Who influences your style?

Tony Snips.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A jacket, at £450.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Trainers.