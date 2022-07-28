Street style: Find some outfit inspiration

Look below at some of the recent fits worn on Omagh highstreet.

Nicole Nethery

Student

Age: 20

Hometown: Drumquin

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are from Size, I got my trousers on ASOS Design and my top is from Pull and Bear.

Describe your style

Casual and comfy.

Who influences your style?

Tik-Tok and social media mostly.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My Nike trainers that I’m wearing at the minute, they were £150.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

I love wearing rings.

Danielle Nethery

Student

Age: 20

Hometown: Drumquin

Tell me about your outfit

Shoes are Nike and I got them from Size,

trousers are from Collusion and top is t-shirt

from Primark.

Describe your style

I like neutral colours. Comfy and quick also.

Who influences your style?

ASOS ‘New in’ section.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Shoes from Nike.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Always wear a necklace.

Eva Birney

Student

Age: 18

Hometown: Omagh

Tell me about your outfit

My shoes are from Converse, my flared trousers are from Urban Outfitters and my top is also from Urban Outfitters.

Describe your style

My style is basic, semi-casual and comfy.

Who influences your style?

I enjoy Olivia Neill and Emma Chamberlain’s fashion accounts.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Shoes of some sort, for definite.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

I love a cardigan.

Jake Lindsay

Student

Age: 18

Hometown: Omagh

Tell me about your outfit

My shoes were bought online at Nike, tracksuit bottoms are from Sports Direct and my t-shirt is Jack and Jones.

Describe your style

My style would be comfy and sporty casual.

Who influences your style?

Whatever is in the shop probably.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Pair of shoes.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

Hoodie.