Street Style: Have a look at Omagh’s style

Alen Barrun

Age: 20.

Hometown: Philippines.

Occupation: Dance choreography.

Tell me about your outfit:

My shoes are from Dunnes, and my trousers,

t-shirt and hat are all from a charity shop.

Describe your style:

I love baggy clothes; they have a good personality, and are breathable for dancing. I also like the flow of loose clothing. I only recently started wearing colourful clothing.

Who influences your style?

Online influencers.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

It was a tenner. I’m into sustainable fashion.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Shoes/sneakers.

Jason Mulryan

Age: 31.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Nurse.

Tell me about your outfit:

Shoes are Fila, my shorts are from H&M, my jersey is from O’Neill’s, and my hat is Vans.

Describe your style:

Casual urban.

Who influences your style?

Yannis Philippakis.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Doc Martens.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Shoes – trainers.

Erin McKenna

Age: 20.

Hometown: Newtownstewart.

Occupation: Student.

Tell me about your outfit:

My shoes are from Converse, my leggings are from Gymshark, my top is from ASOS, and so is my denim jacket.

Describe your style:

I would just say casual.

Who influences your style?

Instagram influencers.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Valentino bag.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Earrings – hoops, in particular.

Connor Mills

Age: 29.

Hometown: Omagh.

Occupation: Business owner.

Tell me about your outfit:

My shoes are Vans, chinos are ASOS, fleece is Columbia, and my white t-shirt is from Zara.

Describe your style:

Smart, casual and gay.

Who influences your style?

Matt Healy.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Shoes, at around £200.

Dainty and cute watch or necklace.