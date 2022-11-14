Street Style: This week’s style on Omagh High Street

Dan McElhatton
Age: 41
Hometown: Fintona
Occupation: Full-time parent
Tell me about your outfit
I’m going for a middle-aged dad kind of look It’s mostly from Primark and DV8 but its practical for looking after the kids, you just have to throw on whatever you find.
Describe your style
Dad-fit
Who influences your style?
Annoying my wife and style from the 80s.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
A G-Shock watch at £60 and £45 on DV8 jeans.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
UV reactive lenses.
Shauna Owens
Age: 39
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Full-time mum
Tell me about your outfit
My coat is from Primark and the boots are from River Island.
Describe your style
Dressy-casual.
Who influences your style?
Whatever the latest trends in the shops are.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
My wedding dress from Off the Peg Bridal Studio in Omagh.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Handbags
David Adair
Age: 25
Hometown: Gortin
Occupation: Wind turbine technician.
Tell me about your outfit
I’m wearing clothes that I don’t mind getting wrecked because I would be working with metal and oil.
Describe your style
Casual, nothing fancy.
Who influences your style?
Myself?
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
An Argento Bracelet at £180.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
Sentimental Pendant, my girlfriend has the other side of the one I’m wearing.
Ronan Toye
Age: 20
Hometown: Omagh
Occupation: Shopkeeper in Mace, Gortin Road.
Tell me about your outfit
I’m wearing a personalised Strathroy harps jumper with my initials on it.
Describe your style
Sporty-casual.
Who influences your style?
Instagram models and items I see on Pinterest.
What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?
A suit from Nineteen83 at £329.
What is your must have fashion accessory?
A watch that matches the colour of your outfit.