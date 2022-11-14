Street Style: This week’s style on Omagh High Street

Dan McElhatton

Age: 41

Hometown: Fintona

Occupation: Full-time parent

Tell me about your outfit

I’m going for a middle-aged dad kind of look It’s mostly from Primark and DV8 but its practical for looking after the kids, you just have to throw on whatever you find.

Describe your style

Dad-fit

Who influences your style?

Annoying my wife and style from the 80s.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A G-Shock watch at £60 and £45 on DV8 jeans.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

UV reactive lenses.

Shauna Owens

Age: 39

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Full-time mum

Tell me about your outfit

My coat is from Primark and the boots are from River Island.

Describe your style

Dressy-casual.

Who influences your style?

Whatever the latest trends in the shops are.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

My wedding dress from Off the Peg Bridal Studio in Omagh.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Handbags

David Adair

Age: 25

Hometown: Gortin

Occupation: Wind turbine technician.

Tell me about your outfit

I’m wearing clothes that I don’t mind getting wrecked because I would be working with metal and oil.

Describe your style

Casual, nothing fancy.

Who influences your style?

Myself?

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

An Argento Bracelet at £180.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

Sentimental Pendant, my girlfriend has the other side of the one I’m wearing.

Ronan Toye

Age: 20

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Shopkeeper in Mace, Gortin Road.

Tell me about your outfit

I’m wearing a personalised Strathroy harps jumper with my initials on it.

Describe your style

Sporty-casual.

Who influences your style?

Instagram models and items I see on Pinterest.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or jewellery you’ve ever bought?

A suit from Nineteen83 at £329.

What is your must have fashion accessory?

A watch that matches the colour of your outfit.