Street Style: Winter coat season has arrived

Nigel Harper

Age: 51

Hometown: Castlederg

Occupation: Unemployed

Tell me about your outfit?

I’m wearing a Liverpool top and a Peter storm jacket.

Describe your style?

Casual.

Who influences your style?

I try not to be an old man but also not try and be too young either!

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or

jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Doc Marten style boots with chains on them at £80.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

I have an engraved bracelet for sentimental purposes, it has the names of my wife and children on it.

Conor Daly

Age: 20

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Student/ Sales Assistant

Tell me about your outfit?

Black coat, Jack and Jones t-shirt, black jeans and Lonsdale shoes.

Describe your style?

I wear an outfit suitable for the weather, while keeping as stylish as possible.

Who influences your style?

I typically go for a darker colour palette, something that suits my personality.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or

jewellery you’ve ever bought?

The Casio Edifice Watch I’m currently wearing at around £250.

What is your must have fashion accessory? I’d love an Omega Watch some day.

Jessica Underwood

Age: 18

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Barista

Tell me about your outfit?

I am wearing a vintage jumper and leather jacket with mom jeans and Doc Marten boots.

Describe your style?

I’m inspired by a mix of 70s and 80s fashion. I love the glam rock look.

Who influences your style?

I’m influenced by people like Lucinda Graham – mixing old and new styles.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or

jewellery you’ve ever bought?

I’ve a big pair of platform 90s boots which I spent out on… too good to miss!

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

A tote bag, that comes with me everywhere.

Vicki Rea

Age: 32

Hometown: Omagh

Occupation: Receptionist

Tell me about your outfit?

It’s the mum look. Run out the door to be at school gates on time. Comfy, cosy look.

Describe your style?

Mum look.

Who influences your style?

What I see in the shops.

What is the most expensive piece of clothing or

jewellery you’ve ever bought?

Probably my wedding dress.

What is your must-have fashion accessory?

My gilet. I own nearly every colour