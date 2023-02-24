What to wear when it’s too cool for spring style

Well, just like that, it is the last full week of February.And not only has the weather of late been a yo-yo of rainy and cold, to mild and as pleasant as a day can be under grey clouds… We have also been faced with a rather annoying dilemma, pretty unique to this time of year.

…What in the name of fashion is the right outfit to wear?!

You see, it is too warm now for the long coat, but wayyy too cold for the spring denim jacket.

Similarly, it is absolutely safe to shovel the winter boots back into the depths of the wardrobe, but risky on the toes to brandish the sandals and step into the lukewarm spring sun.

Would you rather be sweltered, and risk fainting or carrying a shed load of layers as you’re on the move, or be too cold, and bear the uncomfortable burden of shivers, goosebumps and numb feet? Literally neither are desirable choices.

But, what if we get our style just right, so that we can be as comfortable as a kitten who has just found rest on its owner’s freshly-laundered bedding?

Read on for more.

Buy the boots

Life is short, so buy the shoes… Or, boots in this case. You’ll want to opt for a pair that has a low heel, around two inches, or even a kitten heel, and one which is made from faux leather. Avoid, avoid, avoid any boot that is fur-lined or suade-lined on the inside. You’ll simply be way too hot, especially if you are out shopping, and the store’s radiator is on full blast.

Happily for us, too, the colour options for boots are endless. But, as we bulldoze towards the spring, my advice is to opt for a colour that you typically wear when the weather heats up. When it comes to fashion, think comfort, think longevity – and think forward.

Don’t skip the scarf

…Unless it is made from wool. This popular scarf fabric is just too heavy for this time of year.

Instead, pick out one which is made of silk or chiffon, or a light cotton, and wrap it around your neck so you stay warm in the breeze, but aren’t sweltered.

For many, a scarf is a must-have fashion accessory, and I’d agree with this line of thinking.

It’s an extra that definitely helps to put the finishing touches on an outfit, while brightening it up and bringing it an added splash of comfort, and a touch of texture.

Jump on the jacket train

Honestly, I love my full-length camel-coloured, buttoned coat. I do. It looks great, fits well, and gives my outfit a touch of sophistication. But, alas, all good things must come to an end, and, last week, I popped it on its hanger to… hang… until winter rolls around again. Because it is just too heavy – literally – to wear when the daylight hours begin to stretch.

Instead, I’ve jumped on the jacket train, and the journey has been great so far.

I, typically, take to the streets for regular evening, or even nighttime, walks, and, thus far, I have been more than cosy in my grey fleece-lined jacket. And, as an added bonus, my jacket’s pockets are zipped, which means that my phone and keys are safe and sound, too.

Again, folks, it isn’t the weather for denim jackets, or, to be honest, denim jeans, but a fleecy coat, or even a snazzy blazer, will serve you well for the next few weeks.

TIGHTEN YOURSELF

…With tights!

Genuinely, tights are one of the most versatile fashion pieces one can wear. They are perfect to pair with dresses, and skirts, and, because they come in any number of thicknesses, they will keep you comfy all-year-round.

Black tights go with anything, but even a simple pairing of red tights with a white dress, or purple tights with a grey skirt, go a long way in bringing an added sprinkle of pizazz to an otherwise understated outfit.

The only downside is that they can snag, or catch on your pet’s claws (especially if you have cats!!), so make sure and stock up if you are ever in need of a spare.

ON THE PULLOVER

Perhaps you are more of a hoodie person than a jacket junkie, and that is a-okay.

The good news is that hoodies are a mostly-evergreen fashion item, meaning that you can absolutely wear them all-year-round (when the weather isn’t baking, obviously), and neither an eyebrow nor a question will be raised.

Rock your favourite colour of choice, and match it up with your favourite pair of black leggings and trainers for the ultimate comfortable attire.

And for those of you who are still finding nights rather cold, my top tip is to wear a light hoodie around the house, as opposed to a heavy nightgown, with their really annoying ties that always come undone, or fall of… or go missing.

Ain’t nobody got time for that.

TIME TO SKIRT AROUND

Cotten skirts are a wonderful addition to any wardrobe at this time of year.

They can be paired with tights, boots, and your favourite tops, to create a casual, but oh-so-quirky look.

High-waisted skirts are quietly-chic and elegant, look great on all body types, and can be found in every length, too, making it a win-win-win, in my books.

If you are on the taller side, consider a midi skirt, that is, a three-quarter-length skirt to wear with your pair of funky faux leather boots.

This style will elongate your figure, and create a stunning silhouette.

However, if you are below 5 ft 5, a knee-length skirt is just what the fashion guru ordered.

This particular look is great petite fashion hack, as it gives the impression of leg length, while not drowning you in material.

Match your skirt with your handbag, shoes and accessories to complete the sweet ‘n’ chic style.

Have a great week, and catch you on the next fashion column, folks!