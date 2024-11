A SESKINORE couple have received a prestigious honour for their exceptional conservation work, which has turned a once desolate landscape into a flourishing wildlife sanctuary.

Rosemary and Bob Salisbury accepted the Green Apple award at Kensington Palace, London, as recognition of their efforts to restore biodiversity on their land.

Mrs Salisbury said, “When we first started on the land 20 years ago there were very few birds, butterflies or wildlife of any kind on the place.

“Growing up, I remembered skylarks, curlew and small birds everywhere and returning to Ireland after 30 years away and finding that the native wildlife has disappeared came as a real shock.”

They decided to try to create a wildlife area free form nitrogen, slurry and modern agriculture to see if wildlife could be encouraged to return. They planted woodlands, water habitats, meadows, orchards and more formal gardens.

Mr Salisbury said, “A project which started with naive ignorance, has, over time, grown into a case study which is both practical and optimistic. A 20-year labour of love which transformed a barren corner of Tyrone into a wildlife haven.”

Describing the return of the wildlife as ‘spectacular’, Mr Salisbury said it had ‘far exceeded their initial hopes’.

He said, “Within days the new ponds attracted hundreds of frogs and newts, followed by herons, buzzards and otters. Mallard, teal, moorhen and water rail began breeding . Fieldfares, house martins and swallows came in droves, charms of goldfinches swirled around the thistles and sparrow hawks hunted. Irish hares and barn owls appeared, the first seen in the area for over 30 years.

“In the last few years, badgers, rabbits, stoats and pine martens have been added to the list. To date, we have spotted 66 bird species and 14 mammals and the surprises keep coming.

“This year we had the great pleasure and privilege of observing a greater-spotted woodpecker on the bird feeder and a kingfisher by the lakes!”

His wife added, “Although it is pleasing to receive this award, we would swop this accolade any day for the return of a few skylarks, curlew or corncrakes. Now that really would be something to celebrate!”