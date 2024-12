A FASHION designer who has designed outfits for megastars including Beyoncé and Rihanna with Tyrone roots has been named the Designer of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards, for the second year running.

Jonathan Anderson, who is the son of Tyrone rugby legend Willie Anderson, is currently the creative director at Spanish fashion house Loewe and has his own brand, J W Anderson. This is the second time in a row Anderson has won this award. Some of the highlights of his already glittering career include designing dresses for Beyoncé during her enormous world tour named Renaissance and designing the famous outfit Rihanna wore at the Super Bowl in 2023 when she revealed she was pregnant.

He picked up the award at a star-studded event at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The award was presented to him by fellow Irishman actor Jamie Dornan, who has worn some of Anderson’s clothes at major events.

Speaking at the award ceremony during a short acceptance speech, the young fashion designer said, “There are so many people to thank in both Loewe and JW Anderson; my teams are amazing.

“I love fashion. It makes me get out of bed every morning.”