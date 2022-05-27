Local Special Olympics club to host open day for new members

A CARRICKMORE-based Special Olympics Club which is looking to recruit new members is holding an open day this summer.

The Starbreakers are inviting any budding stars of the future to come along and try out any one of their many sports at Carrickmore football field on Saturday, July 2.

Meanwhile, this week, club members head to the Antrim Forum for the Newtownabbey Invitational Games and, in doing so, will be preparing for the forthcoming Ulster Championships in June.

The Carrickmore-based club have recently completed this season’s campaign in the Bocce league with a successful second-placed finish.

Launching the open day and recruitment drive, a Starbreakers spokesperson highlighted the social interaction and health benefits of being a member of the club can bring.

The spokesperson said, “In its 19th year, the club has enjoyed great success and hopes to continue the trend with some new members and new volunteers to take the club forward to the next level.

“Starbreakers offers lots of opportunities for all ages and genres. The sports are adapted to suit the abilities of the athletes from Bocce bowling to track and field.

“Interested? Then message our Facebook page and put the date in your diary for the Starbreakers Open Day.”

The event will run from 11am till 2pm with hot food refreshments and music afterwards. Make a day of it and start a new challenge with the Starbreakers Special Olympics Club.