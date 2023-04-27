Models taking to the catwalk for society’s most vulnerable

MODELS from across Britain and Ireland will be taking to the catwalk for a charity fashion show in aid of the Omagh-based Goodwill Gifts.

The event, which is taking place in the Mellon County Inn on Saturday, May 20, promises to be a fun-filled night full of entertainment and music.

On the night, Filipino models who live all across the UK and Ireland will be joined by Irish models. It will be followed by food, entertainment, music and dancing.

All money raised on the night will go towards Goodwill Gifts.

The Omagh-based charity helps to raise funds for the vulnerable, sick and isolated people in the Omagh area, as well as supporting the homeless and poorest people in the Philippines.

According to Amnesty International, 19.99 million Filipinos live in poverty. The Philippines ranked 69th out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index of 2022 and around 2.9 million Filipino families experienced hunger in the third quarter of 2022, according to a survey by the Social Weather Stations.

Children in the Philippines are particularly vulnerable to the effects of poverty and suffer high rates of mortality for those below five-years-old.

Goodwill Gifts founder, Rosa McCrystal-Kelly, said that these nights were important to raise funds for the charity’s vital work to help the most vulnerable in society.

She told the UlsterHerald, “Our charity’s aim is to help eliminate the reasons why people are living in poverty.

“We provide support to local homeless and vulnerable people. We also try and offer our clothing at a very cheap price, or we will give it away for free if a person is suffering. We also raise money to help the homeless and poorest people of the Philippines.

“All the money raised by the fashion show will go to help Goodwill Gifts continue our great work.”

Tickets are available form Goodwill Gifts Charity shop in Omagh or alternatively people can pay on the night. For more information, you can call Goodwill gifts on 07881 347716.