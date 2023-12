Unbelievably, I’m approaching the 104th instalment of the Adventures of Waffle and his Grumpy Owner.

That means that I’ve been writing this madness for two whole years – two whole years of crazy, canine shenanigans, two whole years of beautiful catharsis. Strangely, it doesn’t feel like two years – it feels longer.

The truth is: It feels as though I’ve always been writing about Waffle. It feels as though he has always been a part of the family and it feels as though he always will.

The reality though, is that I know full well that no-one – not even Waffle – can remain part of a family forever. Despite what cosmetics and the health industry would have us believe, we all age and what is more, we all die.

I read an interesting article a few weeks ago on the topic of health and ageing. The gist of the piece was about ageing disgracefully (a concept to which I completely adhere) and the gist of the gist was this: If you eat healthily every day and you exercise every day, you’re going to die a little healthier.

Of course, the health conscious might outlive the rest of us but then again, I’d rather quality over quantity.

Waffle turns four on New Year’s Day; January 1 is our best guess at his birthday seeing as how he was only welcomed into the family at the end of March 2020. That means, with a lifespan of approximately 10-14 years, we can reasonably expect to have our Cockachon around for at least the next six years. Strangely, that doesn’t feel very long at all. In fact, it’s gob-smackingly finite.

A friend lost her dog of 14 years recently. She described his passing as, “very tough.” He’d had a suspected brain tumour and his quality of life had drastically deteriorated.

My friend explained that during their last week together, ahead of the very last trip to the vet’s, they had gone to the beach and he had gravy with every meal. This tender gesture made me wonder how Waffle and I might spend our last week together. For a start, I suppose I’d have to stop kicking him up the rear end when he craps on the lawn.

In all seriousness though, that would be a week I wouldn’t relish, knowing that the Hairy Fool’s days were numbered and that the house would soon be bereft of his presence (and hairy tomfoolery).

Siddhartha Gautama, AKA Buddha is quoted as having said, “The trouble is, you think you have time.” And he is utterly correct.

These two years of writing have flown past in a flash. Waffle’s four years in the bosom of the family have been like a blink and I’m fairly sure, the next six to ten years (God willing), will veritably disappear amidst the daily transience of life’s planning.

This week, as we all reflect on the year (or years) slipping past and as we look forward to the year (and years) ahead, perhaps the best course of action is to be present in the now and appreciate all the little things that we so often ignore or, worse still, take for granted.

Now is the time.