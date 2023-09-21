‘NOW’ that’s what we call fashion…

A STUNNING line-up of local models will take to the catwalk in the Silverbirch Hotel at the end of the month to raise money for one of Omagh’s most important social enterprises.

Next Friday (September 29), a fashion show will be held in the lively Omagh venue to raise money for the NOW Group – an organisation whose local hub helps better the lives of young adults with autism and learning difficulties in our community.

The evening, which will see homegrown models showcase locally-sourced style, is being run by one of Omagh’s biggest employers, Terex, to generate funds for NOW Group’s extensive participant-led programme.

Advertisement

Among those who are scheduled to strut their stuff on the night are five members of Omagh’s NOW Group hub.

Speaking with the UlsterHerald earlier this week, Senior Community Support Officer with NOW Group’s Omagh Hub, Aisling O’Doherty, told us what ticket-buyers can expect on the night and how their money will be used to support members of our community.

“So, the night should be great fun for everyone who comes along,” began Aisling.

“On arrival, you will be greeted by some of our participants – a few of who are actually going to be on the catwalk themselves – and they will be handing out Prosecco and canapés, then the show will get underway.”

The garments paraded will range from causal clothing to the most glamorous get-ups.

However, the style on show is only half of it.

“There will be men’s fashion and womenswear of every kind on display, but, as well as that, there will also be a massive raffle with around 30 prizes up for grabs.

Advertisement

“And every penny that is made will be put straight back into funding new programmes and future social events for our participants.

“It will help cover our Halloween party, it might be used to start an in-house football club, and it’ll help get our Christmas celebrations off the ground when the time comes later in the year,” said Aisling.

NOW Group pride themselves on being participant-led, which means that the money will be spent on the stuff the members really want.

Tickets cost £25 for the show, which will run from 7pm to 9.30pm.

If you want to get tickets just type ‘NOW That’s What We Call Fashion’ into Facebook and scan the barcode.

Alternatively, contact Clare on 07501 430819.