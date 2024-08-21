Omagh’s cadets learn to use a camera to document experiences

Air cadets in Omagh have been creatively documenting their journey in the youth group through the art of photography.

Through the past year, the cadets at Omagh 72 Squadron Royal Air Force Air Cadets have been learning to express their experiences – from within the confides of the Joint Cadet Centre in St Lucia Barracks, to street parades in Enniskillen and outdoor camp at Aldergrove – through various styles of the visual media.

They started their photographic education after a donation of two cameras by myself, and, after delivering a few thorough lessons, the cadets took to sharpening their snapping skills.

Advertisement

One of our junior photographers, Cadet Eden Moore, took quickly to the art – and now prefers the complex technique of a camera to using her own phone.

“It’s really enjoyable and fun to take photos at cadets to showcase what all we do,” said Cadet Moore. “I really do enjoy it.

“Whenever we’re taking part in different activities, like working together in STEM projects, or even just when we’re messing around, I like to capture it all.

“My favourite time was when I was given the camera at St Angelo’s Airport for our fun day.

“My friends and I were able to journey around the different planes and stalls and get plenty of photos of the attractions, as well as us having fun, and I took a lot of photos.

“Even without the camera, I was able to use what I had learned from the photography lessons to take photos on my phone when I went flying.”

What’s more, the photography lessons from cadets has even inspired Cadet Moore to pick up the camera outside of the youth group.

Advertisement

“I have started actively taking more photos at home, too,” she added.

“Recently, I went out and took photos of the sunsets and the different birds I’ve seen.

“And I far prefer using a camera at instead of my phone because the quality and techniques in cameras are so much better,” she explained. “It feels like you’re a proper professional when you have an actual camera!”

As a photographer for seven years, it was certainly interesting to see the ideas that the cadets came up with, as I remember what it was like in their shoes.

Ironically, it was when I was an air cadet many moons ago that my own journey of photography began.

When I was 16, I got my first camera and immediately took to documenting some of our cadet activities.

The Portrush Air Show in 2017 is when I was fully encapsulated in photography, as I followed the jets flying through the sky within the lens of my camera.

It was a wholly-satisfying experience, looking back on the photos I got that day. They remind me of the amazing times I had as a cadet.

Now, seven years on, that spirit of photography has stayed with me.

Part of our reasoning for letting the new generation of Omagh cadets take their own photos was to allow them the freedom of letting their creative minds work together.

This resulted in much more playful photos made freely, compared to the forced and fabricated joy of the typical ‘smile for the camera’ photos that most of the cadets are used to.

You can see the enjoyment in their faces as they mess around with each other at cadets, consciously and subconsciously learning artistic skills while documenting their happy memories.

For their cadet careers, however, these photos, too, will be used as promotional material to show people their age the extraordinary things air cadets do. And not only that, but when the time comes for them to leave, they will have a full media portfolio alongside what they achieved during their years as a cadet.

Hopefully, their experienced gained through professional lessons and high-tech equipment will inspire the next generation of photographers and media creators.

The Omagh Air Cadets will be opening its doors in September for both potential newcomers, aged between 13-17, and adults interested in joining as staff. Please contact: adj.72@rafac.mod.gov.uk for more information.