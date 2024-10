A TYRONE school has been in a celebratory mood recently as their much-loved assistance dog, Póga, officially graduated from his year-long training with Assistance Dogs NI (ADNI). Póga, a labradoodle, has become a central figure at Knockavoe School in Strabane since arriving last Christmas, helping both pupils and people throughout the wider West Tyrone area.

One of Póga’s most heartwarming achievements has been helping a non-verbal child with autism speak for the first time. Dylan McCarron, a pupil at the school, said his very first word – “dog” – while interacting with Póga, marking a significant milestone for him and his family.

Póga’s positive influence extends beyond the school, as he is regularly seen at community events, local sports matches, and even visiting nursing homes, shops, and cafes.

Advertisement

Speaking to the UH, Póga’s handler Ciara McLaughlin said that the happy hound has improved the lives of lots of different people in the local community and at Knockavoe. Póga lives with the teacher and her family in Newtownstewart.

“From his arrival at Knockavoe School, Póga has made a huge impact on our pupils, staff, and community,” Ciara said.

“We are very grateful to ADNI for this opportunity, as we always strive for a brighter future for our pupils. The graduation marked the end of Póga’s training, which lasts almost a year; however, it is only the beginning of the amazing support he will bring to all our pupils. As a rights-respecting school, Póga provides the special care to our wonderful pupils that they truly deserve in a truly remarkable way.”

Geraldine McGaughey, chief executive of Assistance Dogs NI, said Póga’s training had been “very intensive”.

She said, “From very early on, they (the dogs) are touched on their ears, their paws, their tails, so they’re going to get used to that because that’s what children do.

“They become very accustomed to it. So whenever they go into the school environment, whenever they’re fully trained, it’s not going to take a fizz out of them.

“Just their sheer presence from being a pup can make a difference.”