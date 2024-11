STORM Bert failed to deter crowds of revellers who took to the streets for the switching on of the Christmas lights across the county at the weekend.

On Saturday night hundreds of locals congregated in Omagh, Dungannon, Cookstown and Strabane to witness the annual switch on of the town’s festive lights.

In Dungannon, the council-organised family fun festivities kicked off at 2.30pm, with young and old alike bracing the stormy weather to embrace the Market Square events.

A Christmas Pageant then made its way around the streets followed by the Southern Health & Social Care Trust’s Santa Dash through the town.

The man of the moment then switched on the lights, marking the beginning of the festive period in East Tyrone.

In Omagh hundreds lined High Street and Market Street as numerous performers bellowed the Christmas spirit through the town.

The magic of Christmas was encapsulated in the performance of St Eugene’s Brass and Reed Band and the delightful show from Cooley Primary School.

However one special guest, selected by Santa himself, greeted and welcomed the crowd as they awaited the big switch on. Buddy the Elf made a special appearance, stirring up excitement as the rows of lights above the town lit up the street to marking the beginning of the festive season.