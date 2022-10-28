Ryan is Chef of the Year 2022

A Dungannon-born chef has struck gold with a prestigious industry award.

Ryan Stringer was recently crowned as Chef of the Year at the LCN (Licence and Catering News) Awards 2022.

Working at the James St restaurant in Belfast, Ryan beat off stiff competition on the awards night at Belfast’s Europa Hotel to win the coveted gong, following a rigorous assessment by Spotcheck.

Advertisement

LCN publisher Bill Penton said, “The 2022 LCN Awards were a new high for us, both in terms of the event itself and the outstanding entries and winners who of course have excelled in very trying times.

“Of course, none of this would be possible without our wonderful sponsors and we look forward to them returning next year and seeing even more great venues in the running to win a prestigious LCN gong.”