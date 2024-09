“Art has been the vibrant thread woven through the fabric of my life…”Without the beauty and magic of art, Oisín Hassan, reflects, his world would feel ‘flat and monochromatic’. The Strabane artist has been creating artworks for as long as he can remember, and describes his relationship with the creative outlet as ‘a lifelong journey’.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, the 32-year-old says that it is his mission to evolve as a creator every single day.

“Art has always been a significant part of my life, even before I fully understood it,” he said. “Since childhood, I’ve always had a pencil or pen in my hand, constantly scribbling away.

Advertisement

“Even now, as an adult, art remains a constant for me. Even though I may create less frequently, it serves as an essential outlet.

“I find joy in multiple mediums,” he added. “When working physically, I’m most comfortable with pen and pencil. But when I’m working digitally, I use Photoshop, paired with my tablet.

“I also love photography, often using my Nikon D7200 with an 18-200mm lens.”

Oisín, who has qualifications in ‘Fine Art’, said that he is struck by the lightning of inspiration from the ethereal worlds and intriguing characters found in books, as well as the rugged beauty of the bustling world around us.

“I’m an avid reader, especially of fiction, and I often draw elements from the characters and worlds I immerse myself in,” he described.

Advertisement

“I also love to travel, particularly through central Europe, exploring cities, enjoying the food, museums, and culture.

“The different forms of media I consume — from books to video games — also play a role in sparking my creativity.

“Currently, I’m in a quieter phase of creation, taking more time to read: I’m currently on my 27th, 28th, and 29th books of 2024, rotating through them and reading them simultaneously,” Oisín continued.

“Every so often, inspiration strikes, and I find myself compelled to create again.

“I may be making less art right now, but I’m always surrounded by it, and it’s always shaping the way I see the world.

“Art truly does inject colour and depth into my daily existence.”