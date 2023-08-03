Strabane author to launch her new book at the Alley

A STRABANE lady has spoken of her delight ahead of the launch of her debut novel this month.

Gemma Hill, who is a former teacher will launch ‘The Twins’ Twins’ at an event at the Alley Theatre on Thursday, August 13.

Published by Austin and Macaulay, ‘The Twins’ Twins’, is about Rayn, a self-made businesswoman who is in danger of being arrested for domestic violence. She flees Western Australia and ends up in a hastily agreed house swap at the foot of Muckish Mountain in Donegal.

Gemma said having the completed novel – which is available in all major bookstores including Waterstones and Amazo – in in her hands for the first time was a dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to write a book and Covid gave me the opportunity to finish ‘The Twins’ Twin,’” she said. “I always say that was what the pandemic did for me.

“It is an amazing experience when you see the bound and completed book for the first time. I got a notice on my phone telling me a package had been left for me at my house. Once I arrived home and opened and saw the book I was so pleased the cover is exactly how I always imagined it.”

Gemma is planning further events to mark the publishing of the book in Donegal, where the book is set and possibly Derry.

The wordsmith who has had some of her short stories and poems published in the past said that she has already finished a second book and is nearly finished a third.

The book launch takes place at the Alley on Thursday, August 13.