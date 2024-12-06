The hairy cannonball

Many moons ago, prior to Waffle arriving, I used to have a different relationship with a different dog. In short, I would fight with an Alsatian on a regular basis.
I was running half marathons at the time and consequently, having 13-whatever miles perpetually on the horizon ensured that I was always out for training runs.
I was deep into it too. I used to subscribe to Runner’s World magazine and I had a veritable collection of running shoes under the bed.
I read an article once (probably in Runner’s World) and the intro went like this: How do you know you’re talking to a runner? They won’t shut up about running.
That was me.
ENTER THE DOG
The Alsatian in question – a big, wolfish beast of a hound – lived nearby and the first time I passed his house, merrily jogging away and listening to Pitbull (being unable to stop the party) on my headphones, he charged me and I went straight up the nearest tree.
Now, having grown up around a lot of dogs, I was more annoyed than afraid of the big wolf. However the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh times (and so on) that I passed the Alsatian’s house, I did not climb up the tree but instead, refused to back down. It actually turned into a running battle of sorts. I’d run past his house. He’d charge at me like a hairy cannonball, teeth bared and silent. I’d whack him with a stick and he’d slink away in pain or he’d be called back to the house.
Two things: I always had to have a stick in my hand when passing the house and also, it fair gets the adrenaline running when you’ve a slobbering wolf bearing down on you with murderous intent.
I am under no illusions: Were it not for the fact that I carried a stick, I would likely have had to climb that tree to escape. Because Mr Alsatian really went for me on those occasions and I would have to actually connect with my make-shift baseball bat in order to fend him off.
Strangely enough, in a way, I looked forward to our battles. They usually broke the monotony of a long run and also, adrenaline is a great stimulant. Of course, I wouldn’t be so blasé about things had the big dog ever managed to get his teeth into me.
I don’t know how many times we went to battle but the scenarios spanned months rather than weeks. And then, one day, he was no longer there and I carried the big stick past the house without molestation.
ENTER THE WAFFLE
Fast-forward several years and instead of squaring off against a hairy cannon ball, I am having to clear up after a hairy fool.
However, I am also aware that one man’s fun is another man’s phobia. Whilst I personally had no issue fencing with the Alsatian, others might not be too surefooted – even were they dealing with Waffle. Which is why I become so enraged when Waffle runs out onto the road to bark at a passing runner (or walker); it’s all very well and good me knowing that Waffle would rather lick a person to death; others are not always privy to this understanding.
Perhaps I am adversely conditioned by Waffe’s mild manners and persistent whining but I find myself thinking of that big Alsatian from time-to-time. He and I would have undoubtedly become friends if he’d only considered not trying to eat me.
I feel (and this likely says more about me than it does about Waffle) as though I’d have more respect for a dog which isn’t whinging his way through life and which might bite me on the bum if I became too complacent.
Just in case any of my weans are reading this, I wouldn’t trade Waffle for a lorry load of Alsatians.
Or would I?
Grrrr.
This page is available to subscribers. Click here to sign in or get access.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)