Trio arrested in Cookstown and Coalisland over Easter parade

THREE men were arrested this morning (Wednesday) by police in the Cookstown area as part of an ongoing investigation into a parade in Derry on Easter Monday (April 18) this year.

The men age 50, 24 and 21, were arrested under the Terrorism Act, following searches of residential properties in the Cookstown and Coalisland areas.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

A PSNI spokesman said, “Following the parade on Easter Monday, 11 men have been arrested in addition to the three men today”.

“Ten arrests were made under the Terrorism Act. Nine of those men arrested were released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service”.

The three men remained in custody.