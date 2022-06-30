Infrastructure Minister visits Sion Mills Primary School

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister John O’Dowd today met with pupils from Sion Mills Primary School to discuss the A5 Western Transport Corridor (A5WTC) Flagship Project.
Primary Six and Seven pupils invited the Minister to their school as they are working on a Global Citizenship Respecting school project and are focusing on the global goal of ‘Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure’. They were keen to share their views and ideas with the Minister around improving road safety and the environment.
John O’Dowd said,“I was delighted to meet Sion Mills Primary School pupils today and to hear what they think about the A5 upgrade. The pupils very eloquently raised with me their frustration and concerns about road safety, the impact of climate change on their environment and what they want to see happen to improve the health and well-being of their local community living in such close proximity to such a major strategic road.
“The new road would bypass Sion Mills, reducing traffic volumes through the village and bring significant benefits to local residents in terms of improved road safety, improved air quality and reduced noise levels. The reduction in journey times and the potential for increased active travel infrastructure along the existing road would also contribute to reducing pollution and improving the environment.
“I thank the young people for their passionate and well researched input today. I wish them every success with their project and agree with them that it is vitally important that the A5 project moves forward without further delay. I am committed to doing all I can to progress this significant flagship project to improve the lives of everyone in the Sion Mills area.”
