Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Omagh

One man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Omagh’s Great Northern Road this morning.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday, December 31.

The road was closed for most of the morning while emergency services attended the scene .

Commenting on the incident, Inspector Suiter said, “We received a report at approximately 4.50am that a man had been involved in a collision with a car in the Great Northern Road area of the town.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remains in a critical condition.

“The road which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of the Dublin Road or Great Northern Road and witnessed a male pedestrian between 4.40am and 4.50am, or who may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 257 of 31/12/22.”

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.