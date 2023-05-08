£145,000 welcome signs branded ‘waste of money’

New welcome signs that have been erected on the main roads into Omagh and Enniskillen at a total cost of £145,000 have been branded a “waste of money” by unimpressed local ratepayers.

Developed and installed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council the so-called ‘gateway’ signage is part of the rollout of the new ‘Place Brands’ for both main towns, developed through a co-design process with business, community, residents, and key stakeholders.

But the new signs, which the council has confirmed cost £145,000 from design to installation, have left local residents distinctly unimpressed.

So far, ten have been erected to little fanfare, with the remaining sign – which includes an additional public art feature – to be located at East Bridge Street in Enniskillen in the next few weeks.

The installation of these signs comes not long after the council’s decision to cancel last year’s Halloween fireworks display and Christmas lights switch-on in Omagh due to a lack of funds owing to the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.

On the WeAreTyrone Facebook page, local ratepayers have made their anger clear, with the page receiving hundreds of comments about the signs.

The criticisms ranged from the expense of installing the signs to the design.

Out of more than 350 comments received, there was not a single one in praise of the signage.

A council spokesperson said that the design of the signs for each town was endorsed by the respective Town Centre Working Groups in both Omagh and Enniskillen, involving a range of “key stakeholders” from the public, private, and community sectors.

“The designs were subsequently approved by council. The cost of the gateway signage from design to installation is £145,000 and these are one of a number of funded projects that have been delivered in the urban centres over the last few years.”

The signs, made of aluminium posts, Corten – or ‘weathering’ – steel and brushed aluminium panels, were designed by Belfast-based Rolston Architects, while the contractor was JPM Contracts, located in Dungiven.

The council spokesperson added, “The cost of the gateway features is lower (by 36 per-cent) than the initial cost estimate.”

However the Taxpayers’ Alliance said local residents would be “surprised” by the cost of the signs.

Conor Holohan, the group’s media campaign manager, said, “While accurate and clear signage is important, in this financial climate ratepayers expect to see frugality from town hall bosses.

“Councils must ensure that services are delivered at good value for residents’ money.”